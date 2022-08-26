Tory leadership race: New Prime Minister could be appointed by Queen in Scotland
The next UK Prime Minister will be appointed in Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace, according to reports, as the Queen continues to battle mobility issues.
Her Majesty had been due to return from her Scottish residence, however health concerns mean she is likely to stay at Balmoral for the time being.
It has been reported that the 96-year-old monarch had been due to end her holiday in Scotland to attend the ‘kissing of the hands’ ceremony, where she would normally officially appoint the new UK PM, but secret plans have been drawn up to relocate the formality to Balmoral.
It is thought to be the first time in living memory that a UK Prime Minister has been appointed in Scotland.
It comes as a long drawn out Conservative Leadership contest mercifully prepares to come to a close.
The news will mean either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be appointed as the new Prime Minister in Scotland.
