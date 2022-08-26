Tory leadership race: New Prime Minister could be appointed by Queen in Scotland

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty had been due to return from her Scottish residence, however health concerns mean she is likely to stay at Balmoral for the time being.

It has been reported that the 96-year-old monarch had been due to end her holiday in Scotland to attend the ‘kissing of the hands’ ceremony, where she would normally officially appoint the new UK PM, but secret plans have been drawn up to relocate the formality to Balmoral.

The Queen has had a number of health concerns lately.

It is thought to be the first time in living memory that a UK Prime Minister has been appointed in Scotland.

It comes as a long drawn out Conservative Leadership contest mercifully prepares to come to a close.