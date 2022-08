Tory leadership race: Liz Truss supporter says British 'hardest working in the world' after 'more graft' leaked comments

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid defended the foreign secretary’s past comments, saying “productivity in the UK versus other comparable countries is generally lower and that’s been a long-standing UK problem”.

But Labour branded Ms Truss’s remarks, made in a leaked audio recording obtained by The Guardian, a “total disgrace”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contender to become the country's next Prime minister and leader of the Conservative party, foreign secretary Liz Truss, is greeted by supporters as she arrives to attend a Conservative Party hustings event in Perth. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

In the recording, made while Ms Truss was a minister at the Treasury, she can be heard saying: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture.

“Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.”

She added there was a “slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers”, before saying: “But actually what needs to happen is more … more graft. It’s not a popular message.”

She also said productivity was “very, very different in London from the rest of the country”, claiming this was “partly a mindset and attitude thing”.

Mr Javid told Sky News: “That comment, as I understand it, was made a number of years ago. I don’t know the exact context that was made in.

“What I also heard her say, just in that snippet that you played there, was that the productivity in the UK versus other comparable countries is generally lower and that’s been a long-standing UK problem, and that doesn’t happen because British workers don’t work hard – British workers are amongst the hardest working in the world. I ran the health service and I can tell you they could not work any harder in the health service.”

Underlining the need for regional investment, Mr Javid added: “I think what she’s talking about is business and investment, because to increase productivity the Government, of course, has a huge role to play – there’s capital investment, things like infrastructure investment, for example, those areas that get more of it generally of course can do better in terms of productivity.

“It’s also about skills investment and making sure that we’re investing in skills across the country, not just in the capital or the South East, but right across the country, and that is what’s going to make the difference, and Liz has a plan for that.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, described the remarks as a “total outrage”.

She told Good Morning Britain: “I think this is a total disgrace … it shows really, what Liz Truss really thinks of British people and particularly as you say, people outside London.

“She has already said that she wanted to cut public sector pay for workers outside London … she just thinks people don’t work as hard, it’s a total outrage.”

Earlier this month on the campaign trail, Ms Truss was forced to abandon an £8.8 billion plan that could have seen public sector pay slashed outside London.

Ms Truss was a minister in the Treasury between 2017 and 2019.