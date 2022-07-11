Tory leadership race: Date when new Prime Minister will be named is revealed

The first ballot of Tory MPs in the election of a new leader will take place on Wednesday with candidates requiring the support of 20 MPs to stand, Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, has said.

By Alan Young
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:10 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

He said nominations to be leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore prime minister, will close on Tuesday.

The names of the proposer and seconder will be made public.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Candidates must win at least 30 votes from party colleagues to progress.

The rules of the leadership content have been revealed

A second ballot is planned for Thursday.

If the number of candidates has not then been narrowed down to two, ballots are expected to begin again on Monday next week.

Sir Graham said the new leader would be announced on September 5 but would not say when the final vote would take place.

Prime MinisterMPs
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.