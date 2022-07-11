Tory leadership race: Date when new Prime Minister will be named is revealed

He said nominations to be leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore prime minister, will close on Tuesday.

The names of the proposer and seconder will be made public.

Candidates must win at least 30 votes from party colleagues to progress.

The rules of the leadership content have been revealed

A second ballot is planned for Thursday.

If the number of candidates has not then been narrowed down to two, ballots are expected to begin again on Monday next week.