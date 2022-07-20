Ross, who was criticised for calling for Boris Johnson’s resignation before U-turning and then finally voting against the Prime Minister, was reacting as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss became the final two candidates in the run off.

He said: “This leadership contest has been full of robust debate and ideas and I would like to thank all my colleagues who put themselves forward to be the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

“This contest clearly showed that it is only the Conservative Party that has the talented individuals within it to truly represent all parts of our country.

“With the final two candidates having now emerged, I fully recognise that both of them bring extensive cabinet service, particularly during some of the most challenging periods in the country’s history and either one of them are fully up to the task of being our next prime minister.

“As Scottish Conservative Leader, I will work with whoever emerges victorious from the vote by party members.