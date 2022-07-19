Tory leadership contest: Surge for Liz Truss as Kemi Badenoch eliminated

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak once again topped the ballot among Tory MPs with 118 votes – just shy of the number effectively guaranteeing him entry to the final phase.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, picked up 15 votes to command the support of 86 Tory MPs, as the right of the party appears to be coalescing around her.

Penny Mordaunt increased her share by 10 to sit on 92, while Ms Badenoch came last in the ballot on 59 votes, meaning she has now been eliminated.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak

Ms Truss is believed to be more likely to pick up a significant number of those votes than Ms Mordaunt during the next ballot to be held on Wednesday.

The Foreign Secretary is now seen as the favourite to face Mr Sunak in the final two.

And while Mr Sunak enjoys the support of more Tory MPs, it is party members who decide the ultimate winner by postal ballot.

Polling by YouGov suggested the former chancellor would lose against both the remaining candidates in a vote by Tory members.

The survey of 725 party members had Ms Truss beating Mr Sunak by 54 per cent to 35 per cent and Ms Mordaunt beating him 51 to 37.

The current size of the Conservative membership is unknown, but at the last leadership election in 2019 there were around 160,000 members, and insiders expect it to have grown, meaning the polling is limited.

Earlier, Mr Sunak pledged to do “anything and everything” to strengthen the Union as he insisted only he can beat Labour at the next general election.

He raised the prospect of a deal between Labour and the SNP and pledged to “confront this threat early”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly ruled out any deal or coalition with the SNP.

Mr Sunak said: “This leadership contest is about more than just being the leader of our Party, it’s about becoming the custodian of our United Kingdom.

“We can’t rule out a deal between the Labour Party and the Scottish Nationalists at the next general election so it’s important that we confront this threat early.

“This means a UK Government who is willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into creating jobs, growth and prosperity in all corners of the UK, from Llandudno to Perth, Belfast to Birmingham.

“There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family.

"For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.”

Ms Mordaunt, the trade minister, said: “We are so nearly across the finish line. I am raring to go and excited to put my case to members across the country and win.”

She thanked Ms Badenoch, the former equalities minister, and praised her “fresh thinking and bold policies” in a possible pitch to begin winning over her now-floating voters.

The Sunak, Truss and Mordaunt campaigns will now focus on trying to pick up Ms Badenoch’s supporters ahead of the final vote of MPs on Wednesday afternoon.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the International Trade Secretary who previously backed Tom Tugendhat, came out in support of Ms Truss.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "While the Tory leadership race continues to contest in a rabid race to the right, one thing remains clear: whoever wins, Scotland will lose.

"The Westminster system is fundamentally broken. Whether it's Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt – Scotland will find itself stuck with a government it did not vote for, nor has voted for since 1955.

"The Scottish Government was given a cast-iron democratic mandate by the people of Scotland to hold an independence referendum, and that is exactly what we intend to do.