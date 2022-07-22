Tory leadership contest: Liz Truss seeks to win over Scottish Conservatives

Liz Truss has invited Scottish Conservative MSPs to join an online call later today as she seeks to win support for her bid to become the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary’s campaign insisted the Union is a “core part” of her agenda.

It comes after Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Tory leader, became the latest party figure to back Rishi Sunak for the top job.

Scottish party sources have criticised Ms Truss for being “too close to Boris” and lacking charisma.

However, Douglas Lumsden, a north-east MSP, has become the second parliamentarian to express a preference for Ms Truss.

He told The Scotsman he was “coming down on the side” of the Foreign Secretary.

Oliver Mundell, the Tory MSP for Dumfriesshire, previously said he was "leaning towards” Ms Truss.

Tory MSPs received an email from Thérèse Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary and Ms Truss’s campaign manager, inviting them to a Zoom call this afternoon.

Ms Coffey wrote: "I realise this is very short notice, but the strength of the Union is a core part of Liz's agenda and talking to you as fellow elected members is a priority.”

