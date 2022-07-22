Tory leadership contest: Liz Truss seeks to win over Scottish Conservatives

The Foreign Secretary’s campaign insisted the Union is a “core part” of her agenda.

It comes after Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Tory leader, became the latest party figure to back Rishi Sunak for the top job.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish party sources have criticised Ms Truss for being “too close to Boris” and lacking charisma.

Liz Truss

However, Douglas Lumsden, a north-east MSP, has become the second parliamentarian to express a preference for Ms Truss.

He told The Scotsman he was “coming down on the side” of the Foreign Secretary.

Oliver Mundell, the Tory MSP for Dumfriesshire, previously said he was "leaning towards” Ms Truss.

Tory MSPs received an email from Thérèse Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary and Ms Truss’s campaign manager, inviting them to a Zoom call this afternoon.