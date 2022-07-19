Tory leadership contest: Kemi Badenoch eliminated from race

The former equalities minister secured 59 votes in the fourth round of voting, while Penny Mordaunt had 92 votes, Rishi Sunak had 118 votes and Liz Truss had 86 votes.

Earlier, Mr Sunak pledged to do “anything and everything” to strengthen the Union as he insisted only he can beat Labour at the next general election.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former chancellor raised the prospect of a deal between Labour and the SNP and pledged to “confront this threat early”.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly ruled out a deal or coalition with the SNP.

A further round of voting by Tory MPs will see the candidates to be the next party leader and prime minister whittled down to just two.

Tory members will then pick a winner by postal ballot.

Mr Sunak is widely expected to make it into the final two.

However, polling by YouGov suggested he would lose against all the other candidates in a vote by Tory members.

The survey of 725 party members found Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch would triumph over the former chancellor.

Mr Sunak said: “This leadership contest is about more than just being the leader of our Party, it’s about becoming the custodian of our United Kingdom.

“We can’t rule out a deal between the Labour Party and the Scottish Nationalists at the next general election so it’s important that we confront this threat early.

“This means a UK Government who is willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into creating jobs, growth and prosperity in all corners of the UK, from Llandudno to Perth, Belfast to Birmingham.

“There is nothing more Conservative than our precious Union, and everything great that we have achieved we have done so as one family.

"For all of these reasons, my Government will do anything and everything to protect, sustain and strengthen it.”

Mr Sunak has pledged to abandon Westminster’s “devolve and forget” mentality and instead oversee the most active UK-wide Government in decades.

He has also promised to tell the devolved administrations “to focus on the people’s priorities instead of constitutional process and power”.