Tory immigration bill ‘damaging’ to Scotland, claim SNP

Nationalist MPs are set to vote against the UK Government’s immigration bill today as it will “damage Scotland’s economic interests”, the party has claimed.

SNP immigration spokesman Stuart McDonald MP said the bill risked ripping away mutual free movement rights and granting Tory ministers a “blank cheque” to change the immigration system post-Brexit with little parliamentary scrutiny.

Mr McDonald said he welcomed the UK government’s climb-down on settled status fees for EU nationals, but warned that measures in the immigration bill would further extend the Tories’ “hostile environment”

Home secretary Sajid Javid has said the new system would be based on the UK’s needs, rather than based on where migrants were from, would prove the UK was “open for business”.

Mr Javid said in December the bill would be the biggest shake-up of immigration policy for 40 years. He added there was no “specific target” for reducing numbers coming into the UK but net migration would come down to “sustainable levels”.

The SNP has repeatedly called on the UK Government to devolve immigration powers to the Scottish Parliament to enable Holyrood to address Scotland’s demographic needs.

Mr McDonald MP said: “The Tory government’s Immigration Bill poses a very real danger to people’s livelihoods and risks ripping away the rights that people across the UK and EU have mutually benefited from. SNP MPs will oppose the bill every step of the way.

“The Prime Minister has overridden her own Cabinet in an attempt to force through measures to end free movement and extend draconian anti-family immigration rules to EU citizens.

“Whilst we welcome the UK government’s overdue climb-down to scrap the settled status fee for EU nationals, serious questions still remain over rights to appeal dubious Home Office decisions, and why there is a deadline to apply. An arbitrary cut-off points creates a very real risk of another Windrush-type situation for the thousands who will inevitably miss it.

“The measures have been met with disdain and concern from business groups and employers, who warn that it would be a ‘sucker punch’ to firms across the country. If unchallenged and unopposed, the Immigration Bill will be catastrophic for communities and businesses across the whole of Scotland - particularly for key sectors such as tourism, hospitality and social care.

“The UK government must be held to account over its future immigration policies. Instead of transparency and scrutiny, the bill instead risks handing a blank cheque to the Home Office through sweeping Henry 8th powers which will allow UK government ministers to change the immigration system post-Brexit with little parliamentary scrutiny.”