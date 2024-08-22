The deadline for nominations for the Scottish Conservative leadership was due to close at noon on Thursday

Tory MSPs Jamie Greene and Liam Kerr both dropped out of the Scottish Conservative leadership race and endorsed Murdo Fraser as the deadline for nominations looms at noon.

The pair walked in side-by-side with Mr Fraser on Thursday morning as the Tory veteran MSP officially launched his own leadership campaign.

Their decisions leaves only three Tory politicians still in the race - Mr Fraser, Russell Findlay and former Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher.

Mr Greene said: "People may argue Murdo and I sit on monumentally different ends of the Conservative perspective.

"That remains to be the case, but that is how successful Conservative parties win elections and get into government."

Mr Greene added: "There is only one candidate with broad appeal who can deliver change and I now support Murdo Fraser."

Mr Kerr added: "There is only one with the experience to deliver and friends, that is not me. In the eight years I have worked with him, I see Murdo shares my demand for vision, integrity and unity.

"I have withdrawn as a candidate and instead will devote myself to supporting the one remaining candidate which can deliver this vision.”

The decision by the two MSPs to withdraw ahead of the deadline comes after South of Scotland MSP Brian Whittle dropped out and endorsed Mr Fraser earlier this week.