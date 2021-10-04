Speaking at the Tory conference in Manchester, the Chancellor insisted that putting the economy back on a “sustainable footing” was the priority.

Mr Sunak suggested that getting the economy back on track after the prime of the Covid-19 pandemic could see tax rises.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, delivers his keynote speech during the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

He said: “There can be no prosperous future unless it is built on the foundation of strong public finances.

"And I have to be blunt with you. Our recovery comes with a cost.

“Our national debt is almost 100 per cent of GDP. So we need to fix our public finances because strong public finances don’t happen by accident.

“Whilst I know tax rises are unpopular, some will even say un-Conservative, I’ll tell you what is un-Conservative: unfunded pledges, reckless borrowing and soaring debt.

“Anyone who tells you that you can borrow more today and tomorrow will simply sort itself out just doesn’t care about the future.

“Yes, I want tax cuts. But in order to do that, our public finances must be put back on a sustainable footing.”

Mr Sunak was speaking just weeks after imposing a 1.25 per cent rise in national insurance contributions to pay for the NHS and social care.

The move broke a Conservative Party manifesto pledge and enraged Tory MPs and the membership.

On Sunday the Prime Minister had refused to entirely rule out increasing taxes again, saying he wouldn't do it "if I can possibly avoid it".

Mr Sunak said he believed borrowing more money for future generations to pay for is “immoral”.

He said: “I believe that mindless ideology is dangerous. I’m a pragmatist. I care about what works, not about the purity of any dogma.

“I believe in fiscal responsibility. Just borrowing more money and stacking up bills for future generations to pay is not just economically irresponsible, it is immoral.

“Because it’s not the state’s money, it’s your money.

“I believe that the only sustainable route out of poverty comes from having a good job. It’s not just the pounds it puts in your pocket, it’s the sense of worth and self-confidence it gives you.”Mr Sunak also defended Brexit amid the ongoing fuel crisis, saying it would deliver benefits “long term”.

He said: “I remember over five years ago being told that if I backed Brexit my political career would be over before it had even begun.

“Well, I put my principles first and I always will. I was proud to back Brexit, proud to back Leave.

“That’s because, despite the challenges, in the long-term I believed the agility, flexibility and freedom provided by Brexit would be more valuable in a 21st-century global economy than just proximity to a market.

“That in the long-term a renewed culture of enterprise, willingness to take risks and be imaginative would inspire changes in the way we do things at home.”