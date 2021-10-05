The Scottish Secretary’s comments come ahead of the publication of the final recommendations from Sir Peter Hendy’s Union Connectivity Review (UCR).

Led by Sir Peter, the review will look at transport infrastructure across the UK, considering where future spending could be targeted.

Mr Jack will speak in in a roundtable discussion of the UCR at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

He said: “For the first time, we have taken a comprehensive look at connectivity across the UK as a whole.

"Sir Peter has identified key strategic corridors, the arteries through which the economic lifeblood of this country courses.

“His approach has not been to look at transport links individually, but rather to understand how they interconnect and interact, regardless of borders.

“Evaluating road, rail, air and sea links in this holistic fashion can help us address the too-often sclerotic nature of transport today.

“I firmly believe this innovative methodology can shape transport links which work better for business.

“That’s good for the companies involved, good for their customers, good for the environment, and a potential economic game-changer as we strive to level up communities right across the country.

“It also offers hope for people who currently have to endure grinding commutes and the misery of unreliable transport options.

“Transport touches us all and Britons deserve connectivity fit for the 21st century.”