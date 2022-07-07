Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.

But former prime minister Sir John Major said it would be “unwise and may be unsustainable” to allow Mr Johnson to stay on for a prolonged period in which he would continue to be able to wield considerable power.

“Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not – or could not – do so,” he said.

In a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir John suggested Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could be installed as acting premier until there is a new leader.

Alternatively, he said, there could be a foreshortened leadership contest, with MPs electing the leader who would then become prime minister – with grassroots members then asked to endorse the result.

There were signs of Sir John’s misgivings being shared by some remaining members of the Cabinet.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – who Mr Johnson had reportedly been planning to axe in his next reshuffle – said it is a “depressing state of affairs”.

Former PM Sir John Major led the growing clamour of voices calling for Boris Johnson to go now

“We now need a new leader as soon as practicable. Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families,” he said.

At a meeting of his senior ministers on Thursday, Mr Johnson sought to reassure them he will not seek to introduce new policies and that any major decisions on tax and spending will be for the next prime minister.

However, George Freeman, one of the last ministers to resign before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down, warned of “chaos” if he is allowed to remain in office over the summer.