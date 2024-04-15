Tories launch bid to repeal Scotland's controversial new hate crime law

Humza Yousaf

A bid to repeal Scotland’s controversial new hate crime law is to be launched this week.

The Tories will use their party business slot at Holyrood on Wednesday to debate the legislation and force a vote calling for it to be ditched.

It comes amid ongoing controversy over the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act.

Police have been inundated with thousands of complaints since the law took effect on April 1, and there are concerns over its impact on freedom of expression.

Lord Hope of Craighead, one of Scotland’s most senior legal figures, previously condemned it as “unworkable” and called for it to be withdrawn.

Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay said the law is placing an intolerable strain on Scotland’s overstretched police.

He said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction. It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed.

“As well as being an unacceptable risk to free speech, it is taking a huge toll on Scotland’s police officers. They're being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores.

“Officer numbers are at their lowest level since 2008, and the police were already turning a blind eye to certain crimes, so this increased workload is completely unsustainable.

“The Scottish Conservatives were the only party to oppose the SNP legislation when it went through parliament. We now appeal to Labour and Lib Dem MSPs – and the more sensible Nationalists – to admit they made a huge mistake and back our call for its repeal.”

The Tory motion, which will be debated on Wednesday, reads: “That the Scottish Parliament believes that the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 should be repealed.”

It is unlikely to secure enough support to pass. However, the Tory bid will allow MSPs from across the chamber to air their concerns over the legislation.

The Hate Crime Act creates a new offence of stirring up hatred against protected characteristics, including age, sexual orientation and transgender identity. A stirring-up offence on the basis of race has been on the statute book in Scotland since 1986.