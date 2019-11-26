Tories declare £5.3m in private donations while SNP register just £130,000

The Conservatives raised at least £5.3m in private donations during the most recent three-month quarter of the year, official figures revealed today.

Labour declared £2,829,146 in private donations in the same period, while the Lib Dems registered £2,916,505. The SNP declared £130,738 - the majority of which came from one single donation.

The figures, which are released on a quarterly basis by the Electoral Commission, include only those given above a threshold of £7,500 - all parties are likely to have received multiple donations below that figure.

In total, 15 political parties registered in Great Britain reported over £19m in donations and public funds in the third quarter.

The latest release does not cover donations raised by the parties during the current general election campaign. It was revealed last week the Conservatives had raised £5.7m in the first week of the official election campaign alone - or 87 per cent of the total.

The biggest single gift to the Tories in that week was £1.5m from theatre producer and regular donor John Gore.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: “Publishing data about party donations and loans on our online database means voters can clearly see where political parties receive their funds from. This leads to a more trusted and transparent political finance system and helps ensure compliance.

“Where parties fail to deliver their return on time, and there is no reasonable explanation for such a failure, we will take a robust approach in dealing with this in line with our Enforcement Policy.”