Tommy Sheridan: Hope Over Fear ‘not frightened’ to show Braveheart

Former Scottish Socialist Party MSP Tommy Sheridan has not backed down on his plans to screen Braveheart before an independence rally despite widespread criticism.

The decision to screen the Mel Gibson blockbuster in the centre of Glasgow ahead of a pro-independence rally was slammed yesterday by both sides of the political divide.

The 1995 movie is a fictionalised account of Scotland’s legendary warrior William Wallace and is classified as 15 due to its “strong bloody violence.”

The film is to be broadcast at 10am in George Square ahead of Tommy Sheridan’s annual Hope Over Fear rally.

READ MORE: Braveheart row ahead of Tommy Sheridan’s pro-Scottish independence rally

SNP councillor Mhairi Hunter was one of those to hit out at the decision tweeting: “People will be put off voting Yes by seeing folk cheering Braveheart and then cheering Tommy Sheridan. That will absolutely put soft Nos off.”

READ MORE: Hope Over Fear: pro-Scottish independence rally returning to Glasgow

Yesterday, Mr Sheridan confirmed an edited 50 minute version of the movie which “shines a light on history hidden from ordinary Scots for years,” will be shown.

Responding to the backlash the ex MSP said: “As an added bonus for those who want to come early to get in the mood we are going to have an edited version of the cinematic classic which is Braveheart.

“Some people like it. Some people don’t. I love it.

“If you don’t want to see Braveheart, just come at 11am at the time the rally starts.”

He added: “I would need to advise anyone who is worried about waving of flags, or painting of faces or wearing of independence t-shirts, don’t bother coming to a Hope Over Fear event because that is what we are all about.

“We are proud of our heritage. We are proud of the country that we want to be free and we are not frightened to wave our flags or wear our t-shirts or paint our faces and we are certainly not frightened to screen a film that is not a documentary.