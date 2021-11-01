Those from most deprived areas 66 per cent more likely to die of cancer

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

Scottish Labour called cancer mortality rates a “national scandal” as the statistics revealed that those from the most deprived areas are 28 per cent more likely to get cancer than those from the least deprived, and a shocking 66 per cent more likely to die from cancer.

This follows news earlier this week that early detection of cancer has been falling while late detection rose.

The figures – for 2019 - do not account for the impact of the pandemic. Scottish Labour raised concerns things may get worse as a result of inequalities during the Covid crisis.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “These staggering inequalities are nothing short of a national scandal. Lives are being lost at as a direct result of Scotland’s shameful health inequalities – and things are only set to get worse.

“These figures are a grim reminder that it is the worst off who will be hit the hardest by the cancer timebomb we face. The lockdown backlog along with falling early detection and the ongoing NHS crisis have created a perfect storm for cancer services. The SNP need to act now to get cancer treatment back on track and to tackle the disgraceful inequalities that continue to plague Scottish healthcare.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said since the Detect Cancer Early Programme was launched the proportion of lung cancer diagnoses at the earliest stage increased by 43 per cent - and 57 per cent in the most deprived areas.

They said: “It is encouraging that these figures show the overall risk of dying from cancer in 2019 fell by nearly 10 per cent. This is in no small part down to the work of NHS Scotland and our cancer services to improve treatment and achieve early diagnosis.

“We continue to focus on tackling disparities in deprived areas by ensuring equitable access to cancer services through the actions in our National Cancer Plan.”

They added: “Since the launch of our £43 million Detect Cancer Early Programme the proportion of lung cancer diagnoses at the earliest stage have increased by 43 per cent - and by 57 per cent in the most deprived areas of Scotland.

