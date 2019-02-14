Theresa May’s Brexit deal suffers a blow as MPs inflict another defeat

Theresa May hopes of renegotiating her Brexit deal have been dealt a serious blow after her own MPs handed the government another defeat.

A motion affirming the government’s plans to secure changes to the Withdrawal Agreement was rejected by 303 to 258, undermining the Prime Minister’s credibility in Brussels and making it even more difficult to secure concessions from the EU.

Conservative Brexiteers abstained, claiming that a vote for the motion would have amounted to an endorsement of efforts to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

A Downing Street spokesman claimed Labour’s votes against the motion made a no deal Brexit “more likely”, but insisted it was still possible to secure changes to the Irish border backstop that could win the support of the Commons.

“While we didn’t secure the support of the Commons this evening, the Prime Minister continues to believe, and the debate itself indicated, that far from objecting to securing changes to the backstop that will allow us to leave with a deal, there was a concern from some Conservative colleagues about taking no deal off the table at this stage,” the spokesman said.

“The motion on 29 January remains the only one the House of Commons has passed expressing what it does want – and that is legally binding changes to address concerns about the backstop.

“The Government will continue to pursue this with the EU to ensure we leave on time on 29 March.”

The wording of the motion called on MPs to reiterate their support for the approach set out in an earlier set of votes on 29 January, which saw the Commons support the government in reopening negotiations with Brussels on the backstop.

However, MPs also voted for a non-binding cross-party amendment rejecting a no-deal break with the EU.

Following the vote, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May needed to accept her strategy had failed and come forward with a plan that could bring people together to prevent the “catastrophe” of no-deal.

“The Government cannot keep on ignoring Parliament and ploughing on towards March 29 without a coherent plan,” he said.

“She cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face.”

Conservative Party deputy chairman James Cleverly sought to play down the significance of the vote.

“What we learned from the vote this evening is not very much. The more significant vote was the vote we had last month,” he told BBC News.

“The Prime Minister, I know, will continue to negotiate with the EU to try and get some changes that can get through the House so we can leave on March 29 in good order.”