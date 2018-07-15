Theresa May reveals Donald Trump advised her to sue the EU

Donald Trump told Theresa May to sue the EU in a hardline approach to Brexit, the Prime Minister has today revealed.

But Mrs May says she rejected the move because she is determined to negotiate a deal with Brussels.

Theresa May has revealed Donald Trump told her she should sue the EU in a hardline approach to Brexit. Picture: AFP/Getty

The “suggestion” from the the US President on handling Brexit has been at the centre of intense scrutiny since a joint-press conference between the two leaders on Friday where he said it may be too “brutal” for her to adopt.

“He told me should sue the EU - not go into negotiations, sue them,” Mrs May revealed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show today.

READ MORE: Donald Trump lashes out at Theresa May in extraordinary interview

“Actually no, no we’re going onto negotiations with them. Interestingly what the President also said at that press conference was don’t walk away - don’t walk away from negotiations because then you’re stuck.

“I want us to be able to sit down, to negotiate the best possible deal for Britain.”

Meanwhile, Theresa May has warned Tory rebels seeking to wreck her blueprint to leave the EU that they could be left with “no Brexit at all” unless they fall into line.

In an article for The Mail on Sunday, she called for MPs to take a “practical and pragmatic” approach rather than face a “damaging and disorderly” Brexit.

READ MORE: Back my plan or face no Brexit at all, Theresa May warns Tory rebels