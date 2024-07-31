It comes ahead of a US tour with her new running mate next week.

US vice-president Kamala Harris has opened up a 2 per cent lead over Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

A YouGov America poll found 46 per cent of registered voters planned to vote for Ms Harris, compared to 44 per cent for Mr Trump.

Conducted from July 27-30, the poll represents the first lead for the Democrats since March, and shows an immediate benefit to President Joe Biden stepping down as the nominee.

It shows a 5 per cent jump for Ms Harris from the week before, with Mr Trump’s vote unchanged, suggesting the former attorney is winning over undecideds.

It comes in the same time period that saw former president Trump back out of debating his new opponent, and with the Democrats yet to announce their new candidate for vice-president.

The survey also found just 22 per cent believe the US is headed in the right direction, with 67 per cent believing the country to be on the wrong track.

Asked if they would consider voting for Ms Harris, 51 per cent said they would - a figure that fell to 47 per cent among men and 55 per cent among women. The same question was 44 per cent among white voters, 82 per cent among black voters, and 59 per cent for Hispanics.

It follows a similar YouGov poll published on Tuesday that showed more Americans believe Ms Harris is better equipped to handle issues than Mr Trump.

Conducted on July 24, the survey found voters trusted Ms Harris more on abortion, education, health care, LGBTQ issues and the environment.

Mr Trump was trusted more on crime, foreign policy, immigration and inflation. The pair were level on 39 per cent each when it came to guns.

Giving a speech on Tuesday, Ms Harris claimed the former president was running scared.