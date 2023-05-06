All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

The Steamie: Why Humza Yousaf has been confronted with another SNP revolt

Humza Yousaf has been forced to deal with another difficult week and another revolt within his own SNP party

By Dale Miller
Published 6th May 2023, 16:28 BST
 Comment

The First Minister faces a new battleground over his Government’s plans for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) – and it has forced yet another revolt from within the SNP party.

Six SNP MSPs chose to rebel against the Scottish Government over plans to ban fishing in 10 per cent of Scottish waters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alasdair Allan, Fergus Ewing and Kate Forbes all voted against an SNP amendment in Holyrood on Wednesday, while Annabelle Ewing, Christine Grahame and Ash Regan abstained.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/ShutterstockThe fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock
The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

In the latest episode of weekly podcast The Steamie, The Scotsman’s political team debate just how the rebellion unfolded and the contentious areas within the HPMA policy.

Political editor Alistair Grant and deputy political editor Conor Matchett also discuss Mr Yousaf’s new anti-poverty drive.

Read More
As Nicola Sturgeon overtakes Alex Salmond as Scotland's longest-serving First Mi...

Under the move, Mr Yousaf has suggested higher earners in Scotland are set to be hit by increased taxes. The SNP leader specifically highlighted the “good” suggestions made by the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, which include a new tax band of 44 per cent between £75,000 and £125,140 of earnings.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Related topics:SNPScottish GovernmentFirst MinisterAnnabelle EwingFergus Ewing
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.