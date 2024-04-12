The Steamie: Scotsman's politics podcast celebrates 100 episodes with look back at biggest moments
From Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation to the fall of Boris Johnson, The Steamie has covered it all.
The Scotsman’s politics podcast celebrates its 100th episode this week with a look back at some of the biggest political moments of recent years.
The very first episode was recorded in March 2021, when Scotland was still in the grip of Covid restrictions, Mr Johnson was still in Downing Street and Ms Sturgeon was dismissing any talk about her political future.
The police investigation into the SNP, which is still ongoing, had yet to even begin. To borrow a line from LP Hartley, the past really is a foreign country.
Join The Scotsman’s politics team – Alistair Grant, Rachel Amery, Alexander Brown and David Bol – as they pay the past a visit by sharing their highlights and behind-the-scenes chat.
What was it like reporting on some of those jaw-dropping moments? And what might happen next?
Listen to the latest episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts now.
