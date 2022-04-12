The Steamie: Rishi Sunak's tax woes and the SNP's relationship with newspapers

Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

Those are some of the questions on the table in the latest episode of The Steamie, The Scotsman’s politics podcast.

Join political editor Alistair Grant, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and political correspondent Hannah Brown as they analyse the row over the tax affairs of Akshata Murty, the Chancellor’s wife, and discuss how it might affect his standing.

Elsewhere, they take a look at the SNP’s relationship with the printed press after the party was accused of excluding newspapers from a local election campaign launch in Glasgow. Is this just how modern politics works?

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.