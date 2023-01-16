News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Steamie podcast: Sunak and Sturgeon face off

The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast The Steamie.

By Angus Howarth
10 minutes ago
 Comment
Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock
Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

Deputy political editor Conor Matchett hosts on the week Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Scotland as prime minister

You can listen to The Steamie here on Spotify and here on Apple

Rishi SunakSturgeonAppleScotlandThe Steamie
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.