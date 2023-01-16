Deputy political editor Conor Matchett hosts on the week Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Scotland as prime minister
You can listen to The Steamie here on Spotify and here on Apple
The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast The Steamie.
