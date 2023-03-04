The Steamie: On the road as Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan fight for SNP leadership votes

From Arbroath to Glenrothes, the leadership candidates battling to succeed Nicola Sturgeon have hit the road in a bid to win hard-earned SNP member votes.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf used a visit to Arbroath to commit to fighting the next general election on demanding the UK Government repeals the controversial section 35 of the Scotland Act.

His strongest rival to become first minister, finance secretary Kate Forbes, meanwhile used the hustings at Rothes Hall in Fife on Friday night to declare her approach to independence was focused on driving support to shift the dial “in a meaningful way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman’s political team use the live week of leadership tussling to discuss just how the candidates are doing on the campaign trail, in the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

Deputy political editor Conor Matchett reports from Arbroath, while political editor Alistair Grant is in Edinburgh discussing how the first week of the campaigning has gone.

Westminster correspondent Alex Brown also provides the latest update from London on the developing situation around the Northern Ireland Protocol, as well as discussing senior civil servant Sue Gray’s newest job and how former UK health secretary Matt Hancock has landed back in hot water.