Take a listen to the latest episode of The Steamie.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman’s politics team has sat down for an exclusive interview with First Minister John Swinney for The Steamie politics podcast.

In this wide-ranging interview, the First Minister shares his thoughts on a range of political issues, including healthcare, education, taxes, climate change and efforts to tackle child poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery with First Minister John Swinney. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

He also reflects on his first few months in the top job, next year’s Holyrood election and the coming 2025/26 Scottish Budget vote.

Take a listen now to the interview with Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery.