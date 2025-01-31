Exclusive:The Steamie: Listen to our wide-ranging interview with First Minister John Swinney

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Comment
Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:13 BST
Take a listen to the latest episode of The Steamie.

The Scotsman’s politics team has sat down for an exclusive interview with First Minister John Swinney for The Steamie politics podcast.

In this wide-ranging interview, the First Minister shares his thoughts on a range of political issues, including healthcare, education, taxes, climate change and efforts to tackle child poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery with First Minister John Swinney.Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery with First Minister John Swinney.
Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery with First Minister John Swinney. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

He also reflects on his first few months in the top job, next year’s Holyrood election and the coming 2025/26 Scottish Budget vote.

2025 will be a crucial year for Scotland - get the best political analysis with The Steamie newsletter

Take a listen now to the interview with Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery.

You can also watch this interview on video.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Related topics:John SwinneyFirst MinisterScotsmanThe SteamieClimate changeElectionHealthcareHolyroodPodcasts
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice