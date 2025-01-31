Exclusive:The Steamie: Listen to our wide-ranging interview with First Minister John Swinney
The Scotsman’s politics team has sat down for an exclusive interview with First Minister John Swinney for The Steamie politics podcast.
In this wide-ranging interview, the First Minister shares his thoughts on a range of political issues, including healthcare, education, taxes, climate change and efforts to tackle child poverty.
He also reflects on his first few months in the top job, next year’s Holyrood election and the coming 2025/26 Scottish Budget vote.
Take a listen now to the interview with Political Editor Alistair Grant, Deputy Political Editor David Bol and Political Correspondent Rachel Amery.
You can also watch this interview on video.
