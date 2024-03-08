The Steamie: Just how bad was the Spring Budget humiliation for the Scottish Tories?

It was a policy decision that has been widely spoken about by Labour and Sir Keir Starmer – but it was Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who pulled the rug out from some of his own Tory MPs in announcing an extension of the windfall tax in the Spring Budget.

The decision by Mr Hunt sparked an angry reaction from Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross, who said he had been left “deeply disappointed” and would not be voting for the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also left government minister Andrew Bowie in an awkward position, with the MP said to be on ‘resignation watch’ in the hours after the Budget was announced on Wednesday after having also spoken publicly about his opposition to the extension in the build-up.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

But was it a humiliation for the Scottish Tories – and will they be punished at the ballot box when the general election finally comes around?

Those questions are debated by The Scotsman’s politics team on the latest episode of political podcast The Steamie.

Political editor Alistair Grant is joined by our newly-appointed deputy political editor David Bol, as well as political correspondent Rachel Amery, to talk about all the fallout.

Elsewhere, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown has interviewed SNP MP Stewart McDonald as he returns from a visit to Ukraine where he attended to mark the two-year anniversary since the start of Russia’s invasion.