The Steamie: Just how bad is the Scottish resource spending review fallout?

And with the document presented by finance secretary Kate Forbes revealing public services in Scotland are braced for “brutal” cuts, The Scotsman’s leading political writers debate what impact the financial decisions taken could ultimately have.

Political editor Alistair Grant and deputy political editor Conor Matchett debate the fallout and ask whether Scottish Labour are set for a breakthrough in the polls on the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The discussion comes against the backdrop of the spending cuts, which will slash more than £1 billion from key areas including councils and the police.

Disposable household incomes in Scotland are also forecast to see their biggest fall since records began.

The Scotsman’s political duo will also rate the latest polling from Ipsos Scotland, which showed Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s popularity levels holding firm and that his party would seize second place if a general election was held tomorrow.