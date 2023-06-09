All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
undefined

The Steamie: Is the SNP's independence push running out of steam as convention under Humza Yousaf looms?

The latest episode of The Scotsman’s political podcast muses on the theme of independence with the SNP’s convention just a fortnight away
By Dale Miller
Published 9th Jun 2023, 23:19 BST
 Comment

It is only a fortnight until SNP chiefs will gather for a convention in Dundee to discuss the future of independence – but has the movement run out of steam within the party?

This is the question asked and debated – if not completely answered – by The Scotsman’s political team on the latest episode of weekly podcast The Steamie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The convention is due to be held on Saturday, June 24 has been billed by the SNP on their website as “the first fresh opportunity for SNP members to gather and discuss our strategy for securing Scotland’s independence”.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/ShutterstockThe fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock
The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

But is the strategy – and any momentum behind it – going further backwards since Humza Yousaf took over the leadership from predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.

Read More
As Nicola Sturgeon overtakes Alex Salmond as Scotland's longest-serving First Mi...

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political correspondent Rachel Amery ponder what might – or might not – come out of the convention.

Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown also updates listeners on the latest from London, with his coverage of the week delivered in the hours before Boris Johnson announced his sensational decision to resign as a MP.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Related topics:SNPHumza YousafBoris JohnsonDundeeNicola Sturgeon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.