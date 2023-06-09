The latest episode of The Scotsman’s political podcast muses on the theme of independence with the SNP’s convention just a fortnight away

It is only a fortnight until SNP chiefs will gather for a convention in Dundee to discuss the future of independence – but has the movement run out of steam within the party?

This is the question asked and debated – if not completely answered – by The Scotsman’s political team on the latest episode of weekly podcast The Steamie.

The convention is due to be held on Saturday, June 24 has been billed by the SNP on their website as “the first fresh opportunity for SNP members to gather and discuss our strategy for securing Scotland’s independence”.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

But is the strategy – and any momentum behind it – going further backwards since Humza Yousaf took over the leadership from predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political correspondent Rachel Amery ponder what might – or might not – come out of the convention.

Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown also updates listeners on the latest from London, with his coverage of the week delivered in the hours before Boris Johnson announced his sensational decision to resign as a MP.