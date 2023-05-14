Westminster party leader Stephen Flynn has suggested Labour will U-turn on their refusal to work with the SNP – but just what does the early talk of coalitions say about Scotland’s ruling party?

In the latest episode of weekly podcast The Steamie, The Scotsman’s political team debate why talk of coalitions a year out from the next general election has become such a hot topic.

Anas Sarwar has declared his confidence in winning a Labour majority ahead of the next general election, brushing off claims of a coalition U-turn from Mr Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

However, it comes as initial projections from the England local government results have suggested Labour may not win enough seats to gain a majority.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross has meanwhile delivered some mixed messaging around tactical voting, upsetting key figures within his own party in the process.

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political correspondent Rachel Amery, who this week joined The Scotsman team covering all the developments at Holyrood, discuss the general election posturing at length.