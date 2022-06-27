The Steamie: Independence bluster, Boris Johnson and SNP bullying

As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to give an address to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday around independence, The Scotsman’s political team have debated all the ‘bluster’ from both sides of the political divide as the First Minister presses on with the quest for a second referendum,

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political reporter Hannah Brown discuss the latest paper produced on independence, which rated Scotland’s economic performance tied to the UK against independent nations such as the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Austria.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The condemnation of the SNP's handling of the sexual misconduct case involving MP Patrick Grady, who has become an independent as of Sunday, is also discussed.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has previously said he “deeply regrets” a party member being exposed to sexual misconduct as he apologised for the leaking of audio linked to the row surrounding Mr Grady.

The SNP have subsequently agreed to overhaul the party’s process for handling of misconduct complaints against MPs and Scottish Government ministers.

The political team lastly discuss last week’s disastrous by-election results for the Conservatives, and what they could mean for Boris Johnson’s immediate future.