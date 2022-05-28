The Steamie: Has Nicola Sturgeon succeeded or failed as First Minister?

But just how successful has she been across her time in power?
The Scotsman’s political team, led by political editor Alistair Grant, and featuring deputy political editor Conor Matchett and politics correspondent Hannah Brown, debate that very question on the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.
In more than 2,740 days in office, Ms Sturgeon’s Government has introduced flagship policies such as the expansion of funded early learning and childcare, which has almost doubled to 1,140 hours a year under her leadership.
The roll-out of devolved benefits and the creation of Social Security Scotland, as well as measures to tackle child poverty, such as the Scottish Child Payment, have also been significant steps.
But with Ms Sturgeon and her Government currently dogged by problems including a troubled start for ScotRail’s nationalisation and the ferries scandal – and some arguing the SNP are no closer to independence than when she first took over the leadership reins – what is likely to be her legacy?
