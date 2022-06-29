The Steamie: Dissecting Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish independence gamble

That is the subject of a special edition of podcast The Steamie this week as the Scotsman’s team of political writers debate the potential path to indyref2 as outlined by the First Minister on Tuesday.
Ms Sturgeon has unveiled plans to hold a second vote of independence on October 19 next year.
But she has said if that vote cannot take place, either because Westminster continues to block it or the Supreme Court rules the Scottish Government cannot stage a legal vote on its own, then she would use the next general election as a “de-facto referendum” on Scotland’s place in the UK.
Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and political reporter Hannah Brown discuss whether the Scottish Government can succeed with its action in the Supreme Court.
And they will debate the opposition reaction to plans, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar among those chiefly critical of both the timing and intention behind the referendum push.
You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.