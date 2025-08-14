The Steamie: Did Sturgeon’s memoir live up to the hype?
Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir has now been officially released, with a sold-out event at the Edinburgh Book Festival.
There has been significant media coverage in the days and weeks leading up to the book’s publication - so has it lived up to the hype?
Political Editor Alistair Grant, Political Correspondent Rachel Amery and Education Correspondent Catriona Stewart are on this week’s episode of The Steamie politics podcast to discuss this very issue.
We take a deep dive into how the book has been received and some of the key stories that have come out of the revelations shared in the memoir, particularly at the rollercoaster relationship between Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor and former mentor Alex Salmond.
As well as this, we take a look at what the book means for the future of the SNP and the wider independence movement, and ask how frank ‘Frankly’ is in reality.
Take a listen now, or watch our video of the discussion.
