The SNP has written to Anas Sarwar urging him to endorse a Scottish Visa bill that will go before the Commons on Friday.

Brought by SNP MP Stephen Gethins, the Devolution (Immigration) (Scotland) Bill has secured a surprise second reading, with the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP now writing to the Scottish Labour leader asking for his support.

Protestors block an immigration enforcement van, stopping it from leaving Glasgow's Kenmure Street in Nicola Sturgeon's constituency in May 2021. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In a letter seen by The Scotsman, Mr Gethins claims the second reading is an “opportunity” to work “together” on creating a Scottish visa and immigration system that works north of the Border.

He wrote: “You will know that Scottish industries and the higher education sector are supportive of an immigration system that will keep our economy and our industries competitive and at the cutting edge of innovation. We know from the UK Treasury's own analysis that Brexit has hammered our economy, but Scotland also faces a unique demographic challenge, with both the overall population and the working age population projected to decline.

“For far too long, Westminster has made UK-wide immigration policy that doesn’t work for Scotland and I know that you recognise this, having previously acknowledged the need for a ‘bespoke solution’ for Scotland.

“Prior to the general election, both you and [Scottish Labour deputy leader] Jackie Baillie signalled a UK Labour government would be open to talks on a Scottish visa. Jackie Baillie said discussions made ‘common sense’, while you said you had already held discussions with the Home Secretary.

“This was a commitment also made by Michael Gove prior to the EU referendum, who understood the challenges that taking us out of the EU would cause Scottish sectors. In this he has been proved right, but like in other areas he failed to deliver.

“In presenting this proposal, I am putting forward a suggestion that has been supported by other political parties, stakeholders and the leading think-tank Reform Scotland and it is my hope you will instruct Scottish Labour MPs to rise above party politics and back our Bill in the interests of Scotland’s economy.”

Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour do not support a Scottish Visa | Jane Barlow/Press Association

Mr Gethins said he was willing to negotiate on the issue and work with colleagues from “across the political spectrum” to see the Bill pass.

Immigration is not a devolved issue, with those wanting to move to Scotland from abroad subject to the same Home Office rules as those looking to emigrate to the UK.

The number of births in Scotland fell to its lowest ever recorded level in 2023, with only migration driving any forecasts for population growth. The number of overseas students at Scottish universities separately plummeted by more than 10,000 last year, in a sign of the challenge for the higher education sector.

The Labour manifesto promised to bring “joined-up thinking, ensuring that migration to address skills shortages triggers a plan to upskill workers and improve working conditions in the UK”.

However, Scottish Labour and the UK government do not support the introduction of a Scottish-specific visa. Sources argue there are already opportunities for Scotland-specific needs to be added to the occupations included on the UK skilled worker visa route.

Responding to the letter, a Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “The needs of our economy are different across the regions and nations, and different sectors have different needs. "Labour has always said that we will ensure that our migration and skills policy work for every part of the UK.