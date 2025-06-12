The Scotsman's politics podcast, The Steamie, wins top award

The Steamie won the Best Local and Community Podcast

The Scotsman’s politics podcast, The Steamie, has received a top gong at a glitzy awards ceremony in London.

The Steamie won the Best Local and Community Podcast category at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

The judges called it “a highly engaging and enjoyable show which is well-crafted, and it’s evident the people behind it truly care”.

The awards ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Vauxhall Arches in London.

The Steamie was also nominated in the Best Political Podcast category, up against big names such as the New Statesman and the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, Scran, The Scotsman’s food and drinks podcast, was nominated in two separate categories - Best Health, Wellbeing and Food Podcast and Best Partner Podcast.