The reaction of the SNP MP I defeated represents the best in our politics - Gordon McKee

The truth is it’s easy to be nice when you’re winning, but it’s much harder when things aren’t going your way

In 2016, I had been working as a Labour Party organiser and was at an election count just outside of Glasgow. As was happening most places in the Holyrood election of that year, the ballots were piling up against us.

I was obviously looking particularly glum, because a figure wearing a yellow rosette came over to console me. He said to me that while this result would no doubt be disappointing, it wasn’t a reflection on my hard work locally. The kindness showed to me then by the SNP election agent, and later an SNP MP, remained with me ever since.

Election campaigns, especially close ones, are tough fought. But they don’t have to be personal, nasty or divisive.

Stewart McDonald

I was privileged beyond words to be elected as the new Member of Parliament for Glasgow South last week. It was the end of a hard fought, but always respectful contest against Stewart McDonald. As I have discovered in my first week in Parliament, Stewart has developed an enviable reputation in Westminster.

MPs from all parties have told me how fondly they view him – for his expertise on foreign affairs, unshakeable support for the people of Ukraine, and for his character. And I know why. Because during our contest, he always upheld the highest principles of respect, decency and grace.

Even at the election count, after the result had been declared, unbeknown to me Stewart went up to my parents and congratulated them on my election victory. Politics attracts many kinds of people.

Some who want to spend their time attacking others and some who reveal themselves to be the most decent and kind of human beings. Stewart is firmly in the latter camp. I will never forget his kindness and decency.

As I settle into my new job as the Member of Parliament for Glasgow South, I’ve been reflecting on the importance of disagreeing agreeably. It is my job to represent those who voted for other parties, and those who did not vote at all, as much as it is to represent those who wonderful people who supported me. Of course, we’re not always going to agree on everything, but I can promise to each and every one of my constituents that I will always listen to their views.

Our democracy is admired around the world.

During the campaign, I would reflect on how in many countries, it just wouldn’t be possible to freely wander down streets, knocking on people’s doors and asking them how they intend to vote. That is only possible in a country with high trust.

That trust, between neighbours and between communities, has always got to be sustained. Through hard work and by treating each other with respect. We see in some of our allies what happens when politics descends into division and partisanship.

That is why our new Labour government has at its very heart a commitment to public service above all else. We now have a government that truly represents Britain – in all of its beautiful diversity. It is on us to rebuild our country, together.