The £89k-a-year job the Scottish Parliament has not been able to fill for 15 months
An £89,000 job is being advertised for a third time because the Scottish Parliament is struggling to fill it.
Holyrood bosses are on the hunt for the first ever patient safety commissioner in Scotland, following legislation passed in 2023.
They want to attract applicants in the NHS, legal profession and academia, but have yet to find a suitable candidate.
The first interview panel for the job took place in April last year, with the number of applicants said to be in double figures.
However, the cross-party panel of MSPs decided not to offer the job to any of those who were interviewed.
A second interview panel was then held in November. Again, the number of applicants was in double figures. One candidate was offered the job but turned it down.
A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “Ideally, we are trying to attract people in the NHS, legal profession (medical negligence) and academia as they should all have the skills we are looking for.
“A cross party panel of MSPs undertook a second, full open recruitment exercise for the new patient safety commissioner in November 2024. Following interviews, the panel identified its preferred candidate, but they declined the job offer.
“We are now advertising the position for a third time. The closing date for applicants is 3 March.”
The appointment is for a fixed term of up to eight years, with a starting salary of £89,685, and is pensionable.
The commissioner’s role is to “advocate for the systematic improvement in the safety of health care and to promote the importance of the views of patients and other members of the public in relation to the safety of health care”.
An online description adds: “This is a new high-profile appointment. We are looking for a talented individual who has drive, integrity, credibility, resilience and excellent communication skills to be the inaugural patient safety commissioner for Scotland.”
Following the second recruitment round, Holyrood officials looked at whether they could offer access to the NHS pension scheme instead of the civil service pension scheme as part of the terms and conditions of appointment, in a bid to encourage a wider field of applicants. However, it was determined this was not possible.
