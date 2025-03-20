The £350,000 salary attached to GB Energy's Aberdeen-based chief executive role

Applicants for the new chief executive role with GB Energy must apply before April 20

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GB Energy is looking for a new chief executive to be based at its Aberdeen headquarters, with a salary offering of £350,000 a year.

Dan McGrail was appointed interim chief executive last month, but now the new body from the Labour government is seeking a permanent chief executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer announced at the Labour Party conference that GB Energy will be based in Aberdeen | Getty Images

A flagship Labour policy, GB Energy is now working alongside London global executive search and organisational firm Odgers Berndston to find the right candidate.

The job advert states: “We are delighted to be working with Great British Energy to appoint their permanent chief executive. This is a truly extraordinary opportunity to lead a pioneering new publicly-owned company that will sit at the very heart of the UK’s clean energy transformation.

“As CEO, you will be responsible for shaping and delivering the strategy that will turn this vision into reality.”

Across a 14-page document, the role is described as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of British energy and leave a lasting impact on the country’s prosperity, security, and sustainability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour has insisted Scotland is central to the UK government's clean energy plans | (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

The advert says: “This role demands vision, boldness and the ability to unite stakeholders behind a shared mission. The right candidate will not just run an organisation, but will lead a national effort to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

“If you have the ambition, expertise, and passion to take on this challenge, we encourage you to apply and be part of this transformative journey.”

As well as a “staff engagement exercise”, an “individual leadership assessment” will look at personality traits, behaviours and numerical abilities, and a “media interview” is designed to assess how candidates perform in front of the camera.

The deadline to apply for the role is April 20, with interviews to be held in early June. The appointment is scheduled to start in autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier has previously said the publicly-owned company could create up to300 jobs in Aberdeen after the Granite City was chosen as its headquarters location.