The new commuter belt train station that 'must open' 12 miles from Edinburgh

SNP ministers have warned “a number of issues require detailed investigation” before a firm commitment can be made over the station.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on SNP ministers to confirm a new long-awaited trail station will be opened near the capital by 2026.

A new rail station for Winchburgh, Scotland’s fastest-growing town, has been backed by SNP ministers, but progress has stalled.

The proposals received outline planning permission back in 2012. Transport Scotland has insisted the project must be "developer-led”, but Winchburgh Developments Limited (WDL) has warned it still has not received full details of infrastructure owner Network Rail’s assessment of the scheme to be able to able to submit detailed proposals.

SNP ministers have been urged to fully commit to a train station for Winchburgh (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/National World)

Tory Lothians MSP Sue Webber has called for the “momentum” not to be lost from the project after she held a “positive” meeting with Winchburgh developers at their ever-expanding site of homes in West Lothian last week.

Ms Webber said it was now important that Transport Scotland kept up the momentum behind the project to ensure the local community believes the opening of the train station remains on track.

Stakeholders, including the developers, Transport Scotland, Network Rail, the Scottish Government and members of the city region deal, are also set to participate in a re-convened steering group to drive the project forward.

Scottish Conservative Lothians MSP Sue Webber (centre) alongside Stewart Carlie, director of Winchburgh Developments

Ms Webber said this train station, which she has long petitioned for, would be a “huge boost” for the local economy and deliver on the promises made to those who have made their homes in Winchburgh, that they would have access to a train station on their doorstep.

She said: “This was a very positive meeting with the Winchburgh developers. Now it must be full steam ahead in ensuring a new train station is delivered for Winchburgh and vital that timescales are kept to.

“I hope Transport Scotland can continue the momentum behind this project and ensure that the community remain confident that a train station will open in Winchburgh.”

Ms Webber added: “The infrastructure is there for the station to be built, but we need to keep to timescales such as publishing a business plan and design by the end of this year and to open the station by the end of 2026. It is extremely welcome that all those involved are now pulling in the same direction with the re-convening of the steering group.

“Those coming to live here want to see a train station opened with my petition garnering widespread support and I am determined to make that a reality.

“The opening of a station would be a huge boost to those living here and give them opportunities to work in our major cities, as well as boosting the local economy, and I will continue to work closely with all those involved to make Winchburgh station the newest on Scotland’s rail network.”