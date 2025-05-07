1 . 1 - Stephen Flynn

Stephen Flynn has been the MP for Aberdeen South since 2019 and is currently the SNP’s Westminster leader, and in recent years has been given more prominence within the party. He caused controversy when he announced he wanted to sit in both Westminster and Holyrood at the same time, and for appearing to pressure female colleague Audrey Nicoll MSP to step aside to let him stand in the seat instead. Mr Flynn will be standing in Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine - but will now have to give up his job as an MP if he wins. | Lesley Martin/Press Association