With exactly one year to go until the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, the SNP has unveiled its candidate list - and there is a bit of a theme.
There are several names from Westminster all hoping to win a seat in Holyrood.
Whether it is figures from the existing crop of SNP MPs, or the numerous high fliers who lost their seat at last year’s general election, The Scotsman takes a look at the ten SNP candidates hoping to make the switch from Westminster to Holyrood.
1. 1 - Stephen Flynn
Stephen Flynn has been the MP for Aberdeen South since 2019 and is currently the SNP’s Westminster leader, and in recent years has been given more prominence within the party.
He caused controversy when he announced he wanted to sit in both Westminster and Holyrood at the same time, and for appearing to pressure female colleague Audrey Nicoll MSP to step aside to let him stand in the seat instead.
Mr Flynn will be standing in Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine - but will now have to give up his job as an MP if he wins. | Lesley Martin/Press Association
2. 2 - Alison Thewliss
Alison Thewliss was an SNP frontbencher and the former MP for Glasgow Central.
However, she lost her bid to win the Glasgow North seat in last year’s general election and was seen in floods of tears at the count.
A strong Sturgeon ally, Ms Thewliss is a former councillor, the party’s former home affairs and Treasury spokeswoman, and ran against Stephen Flynn to become Westminster leader in 2022.
She will stand in the newly formed seat of Glasgow Central. Photo: House of Commons/Press Association
3. 3 - David Linden
David Linden was the MP for Glasgow East from 2017 until he lost the seat to Labour in 2024.
During his time in the House of Commons, he was the party’s spokesman for social justice, work and pensions, housing and communities, and was a party whip.
He will be standing for Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston - Shettleston is currently represented by John Mason, who was thrown out of the SNP last year. | Supplied
4. 4 - Stephen Gethins
Stephen Gethins is the current MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.
He represented North East Fife from 2015 until 2019 before being unseated by the Lib Dems. He successfully returned to Westminster in 2024.
Mr Gethins is the party’s foreign affairs spokesman, lectures in international relations at St Andrews University, and was a special advisor to Alex Salmond.
He will be standing in Dundee City East, which has been represented by Finance Secretary Shona Robison since 1999 - although he will need to give up his Westminster seat if he wins. Photo: Submitted