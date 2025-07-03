The 10 MSPs with the largest Scottish Parliament majorities - and they are all SNP

2 . 2. Shona Robison, Dundee City East - 13,337

The finance secretary managed to secure a whopping 59.2 per cent of the vote in this constituency in 2021. In fact, she increased the majority she won in 2016 by 2,500 votes. The former deputy first minister has been an MSP since devolution and has represented Dundee City East since 2003. She will step down from parliament in 2026 and the SNP is hoping they can retain this seat with their candidate Stephen Gethins MP. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.