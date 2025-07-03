The 10 MSPs with the largest Scottish Parliament majorities - and they are all SNP

Back in 2021, the SNP reigned supreme in the Holyrood elections.
Several nationalists enjoyed success at the polls, securing five-figure majorities and securing the SNP as the government of Scotland.
The party will be hoping to do the same in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.
We take a look at which MSPs had the biggest majorities in 2021 - and therefore have the most to lose next year.
1. 1. Kate Forbes, Skye Lochaber and Badenoch - 15,861
The deputy first minister had the biggest majority of any MSP in 2021, securing 56.1 per cent of the vote. This was up 8.5 per cent on the 2016 election.
The Lib Dems have said they are directly targeting Ms Forbes’s seat in 2026, but it will be a difficult task given the huge majority she currently holds. | Trevor Martin/Press Association Photo: Trevor Martin/Press Association
2. 2. Shona Robison, Dundee City East - 13,337
The finance secretary managed to secure a whopping 59.2 per cent of the vote in this constituency in 2021.
In fact, she increased the majority she won in 2016 by 2,500 votes.
The former deputy first minister has been an MSP since devolution and has represented Dundee City East since 2003. She will step down from parliament in 2026 and the SNP is hoping they can retain this seat with their candidate Stephen Gethins MP. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
3. 3. Joe FitzPatrick, Dundee City West - 12,919
Dundee is known as Yes City, so it is perhaps no surprise the SNP scooped up huge majorities in both of the city’s constituencies.
Mr FitzPatrick secured a massive 61.6 per cent vote share in 2021.
The former local government minister has represented this constituency since 2007, but will be standing down at next year’s election. | Fraser Bremner/Getty Images. Photo: Pool
4. 4. Angela Constance, Almond Valley - 12,130
The justice secretary secured 54.3 per cent of the vote in Almond Valley.
Ms Constance has been an MSP since 2007 and is hoping to win again in 2026. | Lisa Ferguson/National World Photo: Lisa Ferguson