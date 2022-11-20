Teaching union 'hopeful' of new pay offer to stop crippling school strikes

Scotland’s largest teaching union has said it is “very hopeful” of a new pay offer to stop crippling school strikes going ahead later this week.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, said it stands ready to consider a new offer “as soon as it comes to us at the beginning of the working week”.

The union rejected a 5 per cent pay increase in September and its members are set to walk out on Thursday, November 24.

It will be the first national strike action over pay for almost 40 years, with almost all schools expected to close. Two more strike dates have been announced on January 10 and 11.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney previously made clear to unions that finding extra cash to fund public sector pay rises beyond what has been offered would mean more cuts to services.

Mr Swinney said: “If I want to put any more money into a public sector pay deal, beyond what’s already on the table, I have to cut public expenditure and public services.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show, Ms Bradley said: "As things stand, the EIS continues to plan for a day of national strike action on Thursday, which is likely to close almost all schools in Scotland.

"We are hopeful, however, that over the course of this weekend, Scottish Government colleagues and [council umbrella body] Cosla colleagues will have been able to arrive at an agreement around a more substantial offer than the 5 per cent that was rejected in the middle of September."

She added: "We are ready to consider a new offer as soon as it comes to us at the beginning of the working week."

Ms Bradley said she is "very hopeful" of a new offer, adding: "I've been in informal discussions with the Scottish Government and I am hopeful that something that will be worth considering by our salaries committee will be forthcoming at the beginning of the week, and with that in mind, our salaries committee have scheduled a special meeting to take place on Tuesday and a special meeting of our executive committee to take place on Wednesday. So we are more than ready to consider any offer that comes forward from the Scottish Government and Cosla over the course of the next couple of days."

The EIS has been pushing for a pay rise of 10 per cent, citing the impact of soaring inflation.

Ms Bradley called for "proper investment" in education, adding: "Our argument is that when you underfund education it is ultimately the children and young people who the education service is supposed to benefit who will be disadvantaged."

She said the EIS has been in discussions with the Government since "before April this year".

She added: "Teachers should have had a pay increase in their bank accounts on April 1. This is now the middle of November and they have had nothing, zero, by way of a pay award against a backdrop of rising inflation, which means that they are struggling."

She said some EIS members are now visiting foodbanks.

Ms Bradley described discussions with the Scottish Government as "constructive to a point".

