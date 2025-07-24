Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of incidents of "abusive or sexist" comments made towards teachers in Edinburgh has risen dramatically over recent years.

Figures show there were 22 such incidents recorded in 2020/21, but this increased more than fivefold to 142 in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said identifying a single cause was difficult, but pointed to "complex societal factors" which may be contributing to the problem. Trade union leaders called on ministers and employers to take greater action.

A teacher and students in a classroom | PA

Mike Corbett, NASUWT's national official for Scotland, said: “Our research has found that sexual harassment and sexism towards both female teachers and pupils in schools is commonplace and that the majority of incidents fail to be reported or dealt with effectively.

“Racist, misogynistic and anti-immigrant rhetoric is also trickling into schools, fuelled by social media, and leading to incidents of harassment, threats and violence towards staff.

“We are calling for ministers and employers to take greater action, especially around social media, to support schools in tackling the scourge of racist, misogynist and gender-based abuse directed at teachers, much of which also affects pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the case of sexist abuse, this should include explicitly teaching pupils about misogyny and misogynistic attitudes and improving reporting procedures in schools to include incidents of sexual harassment and abuse.

“We believe pupils should be educated about the dangers of hate speech from primary school onwards in order to challenge the spread of prejudice-based abuse.”

The latest figures are contained in a response to a freedom of information request published on Edinburgh Council’s website, which asked for the number of reported abusive or sexist comments made towards female teachers from students or other staff members.

The council said it was unable to provide a breakdown by gender, but said there were 22 such incidents recorded in total in 2020/21, followed by 40 in 2021/22, 92 in 2022/23, 135 in 2023/24 and 142 in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NASUWT pointed to comments made by its female members in Scotland in its 2025 behaviour in schools survey.

“Pupils - especially male pupils - have been hugely influenced by misogynistic influencers on social media, people like Andrew Tate and there is a definite shift in disparaging, disdainful behaviour of boys as young as 12/13 towards female members of staff,” one said.

“Out of an English class of 28 S2 pupils last year, four boys opted, despite discouragement, to write a persuasive essay on why Andrew Tate is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) which included praise of his view that women are a man’s property. This low view of woman and rhetoric plays out in how little regard and respect many of my female colleagues are encountering.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs, who is an MSP for the Lothian region, said: “This substantial rise in abuse is unacceptable, and a damning indictment of the SNP’s failed approach to classroom discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers should not have to put up with what has become an epidemic of disorder and even violence, and must be allowed to discipline and if necessary exclude disruptive pupils.

“The SNP’s incoherent guidance is letting down hard-working school staff and the majority of pupils who want to learn without disruption.”

James Dalgleish, Edinburgh City Council’s education, children and families convener, said: "It goes without saying that sexist and abusive comments are totally unacceptable , and we take all reports of abusive behaviour extremely seriously. When incidents do occur, we provide extensive support for those affected and take appropriate action.

“We also have a range of well-established programmes in place that focus on promoting positive behaviour. These are designed to help reduce the number of incidents and support a respectful, inclusive school environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it is difficult to attribute the increase in such behaviours to any single cause, we recognise there are complex societal factors that may be contributing to these challenges.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “There is no place for violence or abuse, by anyone, of anyone, about anything, in our schools. We all want our schools to be safe places for children and young people to learn and for teachers and staff to work.

“Last year the Scottish Government published guidance on responding to gender-based violence in schools, including instances where staff members are affected. This guidance was developed in partnership with our teaching trade unions, including the NASUWT.