A wave of backlash arose after Jason Grant, who previously worked in tobacco sales, was announced as the period dignity regional lead officer for the Tay region in August.

When Grant’s position was announced in August, tennis star Martina Navratilova described it as "f*****g ridiculous" that a man was taking on the role.

Despite defending his appointment at the time by stating he was the "strongest candidate”, a working group who made the selection has announced the role will no longer exist.

Jason Grant

The Period Dignity Working Group group said the position was axed due to the abuse and threats levelled at the candidate and they are exploring different ways to provide period products.

In August, new legislation came into force in Scotland protecting the right to free sanitary products.

The Period Products Act means councils and education providers have to make the free items available to those who need them.

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group said, “The partners involved in the Period Dignity Working Group are committed to alleviating period poverty in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross. It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer role will not continue.

"The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services in line with the legal requirements of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.

"Meanwhile, support will continue to be provided to the colleagues and students who have been subjected to personal attack. Their safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance. The group’s joint work to provide free period products is rooted in kindness. We therefore ask that the same spirit of kindness is extended to those involved, and that their privacy is respected.”

Previous reports stated Mr Grant was appointed in the “first role of its kind in Scotland”. However, various councils such as Glasgow have appointed period dignity officers.

The period dignity officer in Glasgow, who is a woman, has worked in the role for 12 months.