Tackle Scotland's chronic traffic congestion, bus operators urge politicians

The Confederation of Passenger Transport has launched a new manifesto

Bus and coach operators are urging politicians to tackle Scotland’s “chronic” traffic congestion in order to speed up journeys, boost public transport and benefit the economy.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) has launched a new manifesto ahead of next year’s Holyrood election, which calls for funding reforms and improvements to road infrastructure.

It said the top priority is to address traffic congestion and journey times for the 900,000 trips made by bus every day in Scotland. The average bus north of the Border travels at just 11.3mph.

A general view of Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow | PA

Improving bus speeds could unlock £565 million of economic gains, the CPT said.

Elsewhere, the manifesto, launched at the CPT’s Scotland conference in Edinburgh on Monday, calls for the suspension or removal of free travel from concessionary card holders where use is linked to criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Paul White, director of CPT Scotland, said: “Buses and coaches account for three quarters of public transport journeys in Scotland – they’re a green, affordable and convenient alternative to travelling by car.

“Bus users come from across the political spectrum. We urge all candidates to recognise the crucial role of buses and coaches in peoples’ day-to-day lives, and to prioritise measures that will get passengers to their destinations quickly, cheaply and sustainably.

“In particular, there is a real opportunity to boost Scotland’s economy by speeding up bus journeys, enabling more people to earn, learn and spend in local communities.

“Buses are the lifeblood of our communities – it is time to put them at the heart of Scotland’s political debate.”

The CPT said faster buses would reduce costs and attract additional passengers, allowing operators to lay on more frequent services.

A KPMG study last year found buses contribute £5.3 billion to Scotland’s economy annually. New research commissioned by CPT Scotland found an improvement of just 8 per cent in bus speeds would increase this by £565 million, to £5.9 billion annually.

In its manifesto, Shaping the Future of Bus and Coach in Scotland, CPT Scotland challenges all parties at the Holyrood election to support its key priorities.

These include tackling congestion through measures such as bus lanes, bus gates and traffic light priority, as well as supporting rural bus and coach networks.

Elsewhere, the manifesto calls for bus funding in Scotland to be reviewed. It says the network support grant has not increased since 2012, amounting to a real terms cut of more than 30 per cent.

It also highlights the need to ensure passenger and staff safety, and asks politicians to consider introducing transport safety officers.

The CPT pointed to bus priority measures introduced in Aberdeen city centre in August 2023, which restricted certain streets to buses, taxis, cycles and goods vehicles only to ease congestion.

It said the restrictions on traffic had markedly sped up journeys on five of First Aberdeen’s services – routes 3, 12, 13, 15 and 20 – attracting more passengers and stimulating investment.