Sympathy and buying time - the tightrope Sir Keir Starmer must walk in Donald Trump Ukraine talks

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International diplomacy is rarely easy, but it’s usually fairly straightforward to avoid bringing up issues where the two states clash.

When Sir Keir Starmer headed to Italy to meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party, he was there to discuss border measures, rather than her opposition to abortion and same-sex parenting. Similarly when the Prime Minister welcomed the Emir of Qatar to Downing Street, the focus was on trade, rather than human rights. It was the same for Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s visit to China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In short, the UK government knew what not to say. But unfortunately for Sir Keir, that is no longer the case for the US. Next week the Prime Minister will meet with US president Donald Trump knowing the future of Europe hangs in the balance, and one wrong word or interview could ruin it.

The mistake doesn’t even need to occur in his meeting with Mr Trump. Broadcast interviews are also a risk, with Labour still suffering from his LBC interview in which Sir Keir claimed Israel “absolutely has the right” to withhold power and water.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives for an informal meeting of leaders. PIC: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The Prime Minister will arrive after a week in which US representatives met with Russia to discuss a peace deal, excluding Ukraine, something complicated further by comments made by Mr Trump back at home. The Republican president accused Ukraine of starting the war, refusing to end it, and claimed Volodymyr Zelensky had an approval rating of 4 per cent.

Mr Trump also suggested that Ukraine ought to hold elections, which have been postponed due to the war and the consequent imposition of martial law, in accordance with the Ukrainian Constitution. Responding, President Zelensky said Mr Trump was living in a Russian “disinformation space”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir therefore arrives not just seeking to improve Britain’s relationship with the US, but that of Europe. In a peculiar by-product of Brexit, the UK’s departure has given Britain a unique position to be part of the European grouping on Ukraine, but also separate from it. With Mr Trump sidelining the EU, Sir Keir is in a better place to negotiate on their behalf, and therefore for Ukraine.

Tone will be everything. Sir Keir must convey sympathy for the US as the largest funder of Ukraine’s resistance to the invasion, but also stress the job is not done. And a bad deal for Ukraine will lead to a less secure Europe, which in turn will impact the US. Sir Keir must insist defence spending is set to soar, something demanded by Mr Trump, but also buy time to do it.

Speaking on Wednesday, former prime minister Boris Johnson urged Europeans to “stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war”, claiming the US president’s statements on Ukraine “are not intended to be historically accurate, but to shock Europeans into action”.