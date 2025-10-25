Swinney willing to meet with Sheku Bayoh family after inquiry chairman quits

Sheku Bayoh

The inquiry’s legal team, who were appointed by Lord Bracadale, have also stood down

John Swinney has said he would be happy to meet with the family of Sheku Bayoh, after the chairman of the inquiry into his death stood down.

The First Minister’s comments come as the Scottish Greens say they will press the Government to appoint a new chair for the inquiry as soon as possible.

Lord Bracadale tendered his resignation on Tuesday over concerns about private meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family, a request he had initially refused.

The Scottish Police Federation said his position had become “untenable” as a result of these meetings.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

Mr Swinney said the Government is working on the “next steps” for the inquiry.

The First Minister said: “I would be perfectly happy to meet with the Sheku Bayoh family. We’ve met before.

“I’d be happy to meet again to consider these issues – and to assure them of the importance that we attach to making sure that this inquiry is completed and that any of the lessons that need to be learned are learned.”

The chairs of public inquiries are appointed by ministers, though they operate independently from government.

Maggie Chapman, justice spokeswoman for the Scottish Green Party, said it would be “devastating” for the family if the issue cannot be resolved before the next Holyrood election.

She said Saturday: “We’ve been talking about this for years, it’s not like it’s an issue that’s just cropped up.

“The family needs justice. And I think it speaks to wider societal issues around discrimination in our public institutions.”

She said she would be raising the issue with the Scottish Government, urging them to resume the inquiry as quickly as possible.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer who represents Mr Bayoh’s family, warned the resignations could set the process back by years.

He said on Wednesday: “There is nothing wrong with the chair treating a bereaved family with compassion and respect.

“But the treatment of Lord Bracadale by our institutionally racist criminal justice system is a warning to any judge who dares to act without fear or favour.”

Kadi Johnson, sister of Mr Bayoh, said lasy week Lord Bracadale’s decision affected her confidence in the process.

She said: “I can’t pretend this resignation does not shake my confidence, because when a chair steps down in the midst of such an important process, it does raise a worrying concern.

“This is similar to what happened during the investigation process when the former lord advocate Frank Mulholland resigned after promising the family he’d seek the truth, only to be replaced by James Wolffe, who failed to engage with the family to seek the truth and conduct a proper investigation.

“As Sheku’s sister, this feels like starting another leg of a long, exhausting road. I am tired. I am angry. I am scared.

“My brother’s name deserves the truth. His name deserves justice.”