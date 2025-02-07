Swinney ‘united’ with farmers in opposing UK government’s tax changes

First Minister will tell union Labour changes are piling pressure on agricultural sector

First Minister John Swinney will pledge to “stand united with Scotland’s farmers” in the wake of tax changes proposed by the UK Government.

The First Minister will use a speech to the National Farmers Union Scotland AGM on Friday to say that “sweeping changes” from Labour at Westminster are adding to pressures on the farming sector.

The challenges are “very demanding” for farmers, he will say, telling the audience that Brexit and the implications of climate change mean the agriculture community is facing “incredibly challenging” circumstances.

Farmers take part in a tractors protest over changes to inheritance tax on Edinburgh's city bypass at the weekend | Lisa Ferguson

Mr Swinney will add that farmers are “right to be outraged” about tax changes being brought in by the UK Government.

Across the UK there has been anger from farmers over upcoming inheritance tax changes for farming businesses, which will limit the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

For anything above that, landowners will pay a 20% tax rate, rather than the standard 40% rate of inheritance tax (IHT) applied to other land and property.

Mr Swinney will tell the AGM in Glasgow that having represented a rural constituency for over 25 years, he has “seen how farmers have navigated huge challenges through some very demanding years”.

He will tell the meeting he “understands the importance of farming to the rural economy” and “is determined to ensure there is a sustainable and prosperous future for farming in Scotland”.

Mr Swinney will add: “I know that farming is tougher because of the context in which you are operating today.

“The impact of Brexit and the implications of climate change create a set of conditions that are incredibly challenging.

“The sweeping changes the UK Government has introduced – without any consultation with the farming community or the devolved governments – only add to the pressures farmers are facing.

“They are a cause of real anxiety and farmers are right to be outraged – and I am particularly concerned about the impact on Scottish tenant farms, with some at risk of being caught up in the tax change.”

He will go on to state: “Let me be crystal clear – the Scottish Government stands united with Scotland’s farmers in opposition to these changes.

“This Government has your back – we are committed to supporting our nation’s farmers.”