Swinney signals end of SNP collaboration with Greens as he is poised to become FM

John Swinney has signalled the end of SNP governments being propped up by the Greens as he warned “resistance or opposition” to contentious policies backed by his party’s now-former colleagues could spark a rethink.

A minority SNP government under Mr Swinney’s leadership will not reopen a formal agreement with the Greens amid suggestion that shifting his party more towards the centre-ground of the political spectrum will mean he needs to foster the support of Labour, the Tories and LibDems in order to govern.

In another apparent dig at the Greens, Mr Swinney said the Cass review into NHS gender identity services for young people in England should be taken “extremely seriously”.

John Swinney, the new leader of the SNP, is poised to become the next first minister of Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Mr Swinney was announced as the new leader of the SNP after the resignation of Humza Yousaf last week. The 60-year-old is expected to be appointed as the next first minister of Scotland on Tuesday. He insisted that after quitting government last year following Nicola Sturgeon exiting Bute House, he is “now physically and mentally rested and ready for what lies ahead”.

The Perthshire North MSP warned that despite the SNP being the largest party at Holyrood, that mandate “does not give us a monopoly on good ideas”, as he warned that “the polarisation of politics does not serve our country well”.

Speaking at Glasgow University after accepting the party leadership, Mr Swinney said despite him gearing up to lead a minority Scottish Government, that “does not mean we can stop listening to people and voices outside our party”.

John Swinney has appealed to unionist parties to work collaboratively (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In a pitch to opponents across the political divide, Mr Swinney added: “I will reach out to everyone willing to join with us in good faith and seek compromises that serve our nation well.

“That does not mean debate will end – far from it – but it does mean that, should I be elected, I will first seek to find common ground, to join together in coalitions of the willing and solve the problems our country faces. We need to stop shouting at each other and talk.”

The new SNP leader suggested that his government is set to look to unionist parties such as Labour, the LibDems and the Conservatives to help pass legislation and budgets, after previously relying on the Greens in both the formal co-operation agreement that led to his predecessor’s downfall and loose support under Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Swinney told The Scotsman that he will “progress a moderate centre-left agenda” - suggesting a move away from policies prioritised under previous collaboration with by the Greens if there is opposition to those ideas being pushed forward.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

He added: “There’s a lot of policy proposals in front of the parliament just now which are essential to advancing that agenda and we’ll work collaboratively to get some of those through.

“If some of them are coming up against resistance or opposition then we’ll be able to have discussions about that.”

Mr Swinney said: “I’m setting out a willingness to work with other people today. I hope that’s reciprocated.

“The parliament doesn’t have to be polarised. There’s bound to be things that can be done if there’s good will. I accept that if there’s no good will, then it gets a bit more tricky. I don’t see why there’s a reason why there shouldn’t be good will.”

Newly elected leader of the SNP John Swinney (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Patrick Harvie, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, has warned Mr Swinney that “if he is to have our support then it must be on the basis of progressive policies that help us to tackle the climate crisis and build a fairer and more equal future”.

He added: “The next Scottish Government will face an important choice. Will they offer a progressive vision for Scotland’s future, or will they retreat toward the tepid middle ground, which would force them to rely on the Tories and other pro-union parties?

“There are a lot of important policies already on their way to delivery as a result of the Bute House Agreement, including better rights for tenants and rent controls, transforming the way we heat our homes and a watertight ban on conversion therapy. We remain utterly committed to these policies and will oppose any move away from them or steps to dilute them.”

Asked about these priorities by the Greens, Mr Swinney declined to state his support for any of the policies.

He said: “I’m sure there will be a lot of common ground between ourselves and the Scottish Green party - we’ve worked really collaboratively in the course of the last couple of years in the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Government.

“I want to work with all members of parliament to chart the future of Scotland and we can do that in a collaborative and cooperative way.”

Mr Swinney ruled out a “return to the Bute House Agreement” and the “type of fixed arrangements” previously between the SNP and Greens, stressing he will “take it on an issue by issue basis”.

He added: “On some issues I’m sure there will be alignment with the Scottish Green party, but I’m sure on other issues, we’ll have to find support and agreement from other political parties.

“We’re in a situation where we will be operating in a minority government and it’s important that we can find common cause where we can find that on the issues that matter.”

Mr Harvie caused disdain amongst some SNP backbench MSPs for disputing the Cass review into gender identity services in England, which Mr Yousaf has now suggested contributed to him tearing up the Bute House Agreement.

Mr Swinney has insisted that “the Cass review has got to be taken extremely seriously”.

He added: “Crucially for me, clinical opinion is essential for these questions. The government will take a rational evidence-based approach to the consideration of the Cass review, draw on the opinions and the evidence put to us by clinicians. On matters of such sensitivity about the wellbeing of children and young people, we should listen to clinicians.”

But unionist leaders have already suggested an unwillingness to cooperate as Mr Swinney is poised to become the next first minister.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said it was “difficult to see how he can be the fresh start Scotland needs, when he’s the ultimate continuity candidate” and warned Mr Swinney will “ignore the real priorities of the Scottish people, such as fixing our ailing public services and growing the economy”,