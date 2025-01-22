Swinney calls for bespoke migration policy for graduates in Scotland

First Minister ‘ready to put in the hard yards’ to make system tailored for Scotland a reality

First Minister John Swinney is calling on Westminster to work with him to develop a “tailored” migration policy for Scotland that could allow overseas students to remain in the country after graduation.

The SNP leader wants a special Scottish graduate visa to be introduced – and is pledging that he is “ready to put in the hard yards” to make it happen.

But he will claim that the UK Government, which has so far refused to devolve power over immigration to SNP ministers in Edinburgh, is being “dragged in an anti-growth direction” adding that there is a “prevailing political consensus at Westminster which is determined to limit migration and is hostile to EU membership”.

Saying that such a stance does not meet Scotland’s economic needs, the First Minister will tell how he wants to work with industry and others “to draw the UK Government back towards mainstream positions that work for Scotland”.

Mr Swinney will call for Labour ministers to work with him on a Scottish graduate visa as he makes a speech in Glasgow on Wednesday.

There he will insist there needs to be a “renewed focus on a migration policy that works for Scotland”, with the First Minister expected to tell the audience: “Have no doubt, right now we need people to come here to live and work to bolster our working-age population.”

His comments come more than two decades after the then first minister, Jack McConnell, launched the Fresh Talent scheme in 2004, which allowed overseas graduates to remain in Scotland and work for two years after their studies had ended.

Referring to that scheme, which ended in 2008, Mr Swinney will say: “Twenty years ago, the UK and Scottish governments worked together to launch a tailored migration route designed to enable international students to stay in Scotland after they graduated.

“I see no reason why this cannot happen again. I stand ready to work with the UK Government to develop this.”

The First Minister will add that “progress happens” when Scots can come together and “coalesce around reasonable proposals in the national interest”.

He will say: “A step change for Scotland is possible – not easy, but achievable. And in my view critically necessary.

“But if we want it, we have to choose it. We have to work for it. There is no getting away from that reality.

“I choose it. I am ready to put in the hard yards. And I invite everyone determined to make the Scottish economy better, to join me in this national endeavour.”

Mr Swinney’s call follows figures this week showing unemployment in Scotland has fallen slightly.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for people aged 16 and over was 3.8 per cent between September and November last year.

This was a 0.2 per cent drop on the previous quarter and below the UK wide rate of 4.4 per cent.